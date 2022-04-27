Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Up 3.2%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,630,161 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,146,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

