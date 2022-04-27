Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.