Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.79 million.Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$ EPS.

QGEN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. 1,069,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

