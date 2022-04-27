PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Barclays lowered their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.29.

NYSE PVH traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PVH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

