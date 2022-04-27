PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading 7.3% Higher

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.52. 13,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,002,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $170,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,050. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

