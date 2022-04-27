PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Shares Up 0.9%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. 114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, corn, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.