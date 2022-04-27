PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 120,216 shares.The stock last traded at $187.43 and had previously closed at $187.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSB. StockNews.com downgraded PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $676,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

