Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PRVB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 401,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $318.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.60.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after buying an additional 1,700,409 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 99,502 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

