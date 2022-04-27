ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $48.20

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $46.90. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 1,477,363 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

