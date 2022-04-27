PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Weak Earnings

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.26. 4,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 924,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.