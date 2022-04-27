Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 463,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 73,835 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,388,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,591,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 145,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.77.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.