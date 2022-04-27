Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 523,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.27 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.