Primalbase Token (PBT) Price Hits $755.62

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token launched on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

