Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in April

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PRDSY remained flat at $$12.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Get Prada alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Prada to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.