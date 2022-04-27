PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. 20,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,412. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

