PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 1,542,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,801. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

