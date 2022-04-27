PlotX Price Hits $0.0713 (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $276,389.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00101533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

