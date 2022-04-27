Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.31

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 52920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $759.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,998.00%.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

