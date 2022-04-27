Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $77.62

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.62 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 369448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,988 shares of company stock worth $1,657,088 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

