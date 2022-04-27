Phore (PHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $256.00

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $384,946.38 and approximately $256.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,739,681 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

