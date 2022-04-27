PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,253,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,800 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $912,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
