PEAKDEFI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $343,492.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $67.70 million and $343,492.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

