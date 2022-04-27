PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Up 6.6%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93). 114,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 241,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.87).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.74 million and a P/E ratio of -15.21.

In other news, insider James Barham purchased 33,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874.15 ($25,330.30). Also, insider William Good purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($36,961.51).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

