Parachute Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $141,690.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Parachute has a market cap of $388,284.63 and $141,690.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021164 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,889,812 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

