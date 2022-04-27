Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $139.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 577,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,816.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $140.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.79.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

