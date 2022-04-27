Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.830-$2.830 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.83 EPS.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.69. The company had a trading volume of 30,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.