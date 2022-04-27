Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Hits $817,406.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $33.11 million and $817,406.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,368.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.50 or 0.07395377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00257812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.81 or 0.00784010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00080530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.13 or 0.00594569 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00386653 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,064,284 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

