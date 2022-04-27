Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Owlet has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

