Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Down 5.2%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.03 and last traded at C$4.05. Approximately 52,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 103,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

ODV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$581.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.29.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Company Profile (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.