Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Receives $700.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $700.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOGEF shares. Citigroup upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.