OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives $6.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,235,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,400. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

