Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Up 4.3%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45. 212,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 403,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTRK. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ontrak by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ontrak by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ontrak by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 430,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ontrak by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 109,562 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

