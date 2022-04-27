OKB Market Cap Hits $1.18 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.63 or 0.00050152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $58.40 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00100734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

