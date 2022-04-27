ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Tops $415,551.07

ODUWA (OWC) traded down 74.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $415,551.07 and $12,115.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 67.9% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,295.47 or 0.99902855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00024807 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001690 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

