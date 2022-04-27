Nvwm LLC Sells 85,639 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Nvwm LLC cut its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,639 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOL. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 961.2% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 184,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 166,686 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of IVOL stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

