Nvwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $56,219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 140.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.65, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

