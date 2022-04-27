NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,818,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.22. The company has a market capitalization of $543.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

