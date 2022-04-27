NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 7.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 38,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 39,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 636.74% and a negative return on equity of 114.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.
NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuZee (NUZE)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.