NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 7.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 38,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 39,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 636.74% and a negative return on equity of 114.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in NuZee by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuZee during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuZee in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NuZee in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

