Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPT. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 17,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

