NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NOV by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NOV by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

