Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

