Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $81,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.77. The company had a trading volume of 838,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $336.57 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

