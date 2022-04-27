Northeast Bank (NBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $300.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

