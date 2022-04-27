NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.52

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 410042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFI shares. Atb Cap Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -52.30.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.0300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.96%.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,593,209.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854.

NFI Group Company Profile (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

