NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY remained flat at $$40.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524. NEXT has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.05.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

