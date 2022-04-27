Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after acquiring an additional 807,159 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 60,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

