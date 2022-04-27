New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $49.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $13,584,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 1,060,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,854. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

