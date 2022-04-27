NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.
NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.
Shares of NCR stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 2,209,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.
In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after buying an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $8,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
