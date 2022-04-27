NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 2,209,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after buying an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $8,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

