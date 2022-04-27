NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. NCR updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $11.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. 11,194,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NCR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.