National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $60.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NSA stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 905,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,813. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

